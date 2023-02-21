Skip to Content
Boys high school basketball playoffs; Tuesday scores & highlights

EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday.

Several El Paso teams punched their ticket to the area round.

The scores below are from Tuesday:

CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Odessa Permian 66 Franklin 48

San Angelo Central 46 Eastwood 48

Coronado 53 Odessa 86

Americas 46 Frenship 71

CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Irvin 26 Riverside 57

Fabens 52 Bowie 64

San Elizario 27 Harmony Science Academy 58

Austin 64 Mountain View 52

CLASS 2A BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Anthony 59 Seagraves 77

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

