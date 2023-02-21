Boys high school basketball playoffs; Tuesday scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - The bi-district round of the high school basketball playoffs continued Tuesday.
Several El Paso teams punched their ticket to the area round.
The scores below are from Tuesday:
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Odessa Permian 66 Franklin 48
San Angelo Central 46 Eastwood 48
Coronado 53 Odessa 86
Americas 46 Frenship 71
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Irvin 26 Riverside 57
Fabens 52 Bowie 64
San Elizario 27 Harmony Science Academy 58
Austin 64 Mountain View 52
CLASS 2A BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Anthony 59 Seagraves 77