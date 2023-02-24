Skip to Content
February 24, 2023
Boys high school basketball playoffs; area round scores & highlights

EL PASO, Texas - The area round of the boys high school basketball playoffs tipped off Friday with three El Paso teams punching their ticket to the regional quarterfinals.

Chapin, Parkland and Riverside are all moving on to the regional quarters.

Chapin and Parkland will square off in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals with the winner advancing to the sweet 16.

Unfortunately the season came to end for 6 other El Paso schools.

The scores below are from Friday:

CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Eastwood 54 Byron Nelson 71

CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

Chapin 82 Amarillo Palo Duro 62

Parkland 65 Amarillo Tascosa 55

Andress 67 Lubbock Monterey 75

Canutillo 32 Amarillo 50

CLASS 4A AREA ROUND

Riverside 58 Midland Greenwood 54

Austin 34 Seminole 57

Harmony Science Academy 48 Canyon Randall 73

Bowie 23 Canyon 68

