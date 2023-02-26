UTEP Tennis Match Vs. New Mexico Goes Unfinished Due To High Winds

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP tennis team won the doubles point and picked up a victory in singles from Carlotta Mencaglia before its “915 Match” against New Mexico went unfinished due to high winds at the El Paso Tennis Club Sunday.

“We got off with some good momentum, winning No. 3 doubles very quickly,” UTEP head coach Ivan Fernandez said. “Then we took No. 2 doubles to claim the point. Carlotta got a win at No. 2 singles. We were up 2-1 overall when the winds began guesting to 70+ mph and sustained 40 mph. The conditions were making it impossible to play and getting dangerous. I am proud of how hard we were fighting today, but it would not have been possible to finish the match.”

UTEP started strong with Zuzanna Szczepanska and Elena Dibattista drilling Sarah O’Connor and Maria Sodre, 6-0, at No. 3 doubles. Mencaglia and Eve Daniels dispatched Maud Vandeputte and Hsuan Huang, 6-4, at No. 2 doubles to clinch the point. The match at No. 1 doubles went unfinished.

Mencaglia completed a perfect day for her with a convincing 6-4, 6-1, vanquishing of Leonie Hoppe at No. 2 singles. Dibattista was clipped, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 5 singles by Huang. All of the other matches went unfinished due to the high winds.

UTEP will return to action when it faces the University of Pennsylvania in a neutral-site match at 11 a.m. MT on March 6.

Results: UTEP 0, New Mexico 0 [Suspended]

Singles competition

1. Veronika Lebisova (UTEP) vs. Sarah O'Connor (UNM) 2-6, 6-2, unfinished

2. Carlotta Mencaglia (UTEP) def. Leonie Hoppe (UNM) 6-4, 6-1

3. Zuzanna Szczepanska (UTEP) vs. Katherine Jhang (UNM) 6-7, 3-1, unfinished

4. Thassane Abrahim (UTEP) vs. Maud Vandeputte (UNM) 4-6, 6-4, unfinished

5. Hsuan Huang (UNM) def. Elena Dibattista (UTEP) 6-2, 6-1

6. Paloma Hennicaux (UTEP) vs. Satoho Toriumi (UNM) 2-6, 4-3, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. Thassane Abrahim/Veronika Lebisova (UTEP) vs. Leonie Hoppe/Katherine Jhang (UNM) 5-4, unfinished

2. Carlotta Mencaglia/Eve Daniels (UTEP) def. Maud Vandeputte/Hsuan Huang (UNM) 6-4

3. Zuzanna Szczepanska/Elena Dibattista (UTEP) def. Sarah O'Connor/Maria Sodre (UNM) 6-0