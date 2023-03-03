The road to state continues! Chapin advances to regional final after defeating Wyatt in double overtime, 69-68

Wichita Falls, Texas - Chapin's historic run in the Class 5A playoffs continues.

The Huskies punched their ticket to the Elite 8, and is now just one win away from advancing to the Final Four.

Friday in Wichita Falls, TX the Huskies defeated Fort Worth Wyatt in double overtime by a final score of 69-68.

It's the first time in school history that Chapin has made it to the regional final in boys high school basketball.

They'll next face Mansfield Summit Saturday at noon CST with the winner of that game punching their ticket to the Class 5A Final Four