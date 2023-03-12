UTEP stops UTSA walk-off grand slam to win 4-3

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP softball (9-14, 1-2 Conference USA) closed out the weekend with a 4-3 win over UTSA at Roadrunner Field Sunday afternoon. It's the first time the Miners have won a series finale against the Roadrunners.



UTSA took a 2-0 lead after four innings. Camryn Robillard scored both runs for the Roadrunners from Kat Ibarra's single in the second and Ciarra Mata's single in the fourth.



The Miners scored all four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Ajia Richard hit a lead-off single and advanced to second on Ashlynn Allen's sacrifice bunt. Lexi Morales earned a walk due to an illegal pitch from UTSA's Reagan Smith and Savannah Favre followed with an RBI- single through the right side to score Richard from second. Back-to-back walks from Peyton Angulo and Caitlyn Brockway not only loaded the bases but shifted the Miners to even the score, 2-2. Rylan Dooner singled to the left field plating Favre for the 3-2 lead. Amaya Lee stepped up to the plate to pinch hit for Anna Sample and drew the fourth walk of the inning, doubling the score, 4-2, as Jordyn Lopez (pr for Angulo) crossed the dish.



The Roadrunners had the tying run at third in the sixth inning and the go ahead run at second. Ibarra reached on a fielder's choice making way for Robillard to score for the third time, closing the deficit, 4-3.



With bases loaded in the bottom of the final frame and two outs on the board, UTSA's Erykah Guerrero drew a full count and on the final pitch of the game, Guerrero connected with the ball straight for center field. As the UTSA players and fans raved about the home run look-a-like hit, Ashlynn Allen robbed Guerrero at the fence to deal UTSA the 1-run loss.

ON DECK

UTEP will host Western Kentucky for a three-game series at Helen of Troy Field, March 17-19.

