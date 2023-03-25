El Paso Locomotive FC stun Louisville 3-0 to get their first win of the season

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- El Paso Locomotive FC (1-3-0) leave Louisville with their first win of the season, the first win of the Brian Clarhaut era and all 3 points after a 3-0 win over Louisville City FC (2-1-0).

“I wanted a clean sheet, I wanted a victory,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “That’s what these boys did, and they delivered.”

The match was at a deadlock until the 39th minute when Marc Navarro threaded the needle from outside the box to give the Locos a 1-0 lead.

Just minutes later, another new Loco in Benny Diaz sends an attacking ball deep into Louisville's side of the field. Ricardo Zacarias is on the other end of it and finds himself 1-on-1 with Louisville’s goalkeeper to give the Locos a 2-0 lead heading into the halftime.

Diaz's assist sees him become just the 19th goalkeeper in USL history regular season to record an assist.

The scoring didn't stop there for the Locos. Louisville's defense made an error and Petar Petrovic was there to pounce on it and give the Locos a 3-0 lead.

The win sees the Locos pick up their first three points and clean sheet of the 2023 season and the first win of the Clarhaut era.