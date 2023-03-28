Skip to Content
High school soccer playoffs: Area round scores

BOYS CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Eastlake 3 Southland Carroll 1

Franklin 4 Euless Trinity 5

Pebble Hills 1 Byron Nelson 3

El Dorado 0 Keller Timber Creek 3

BOYS CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

Bel Air 3 Amarillo Caprock 1

Andress 0 Abilene 1

Del Valle 1 Amarillo Palo Duro 2

Burges 0 Lubbock Monterey 3

BOYS CLASS 4A AREA ROUND

Riverside 4 Burkburnett 1

San Elizario 5 Borger 2

(San Elizario will face Riverside in the regional quarterfinals this week)

Irvin 3 Pampa 2

Bowie 1 Wichita Falls 2

GIRLS CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Franklin 0 Byron Nelson 3

GIRLS CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

Andress 5 Abilene Wylie 4 (Overtime)

Del Valle 5 Lubbock Monterey 4 (Overtime)

(Del Valle will face Andress in the regional quarterfinals this week)

El Paso 2 Abilene 4

Chapin 0 Amarillo 1

GIRLS CLASS 4A AREA ROUND

San Elizario 1 Burkburnett 0

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7's Sports Director.

