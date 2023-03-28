High school soccer playoffs: Area round scores
BOYS CLASS 6A AREA ROUND
Eastlake 3 Southland Carroll 1
Franklin 4 Euless Trinity 5
Pebble Hills 1 Byron Nelson 3
El Dorado 0 Keller Timber Creek 3
BOYS CLASS 5A AREA ROUND
Bel Air 3 Amarillo Caprock 1
Andress 0 Abilene 1
Del Valle 1 Amarillo Palo Duro 2
Burges 0 Lubbock Monterey 3
BOYS CLASS 4A AREA ROUND
Riverside 4 Burkburnett 1
San Elizario 5 Borger 2
(San Elizario will face Riverside in the regional quarterfinals this week)
Irvin 3 Pampa 2
Bowie 1 Wichita Falls 2
GIRLS CLASS 6A AREA ROUND
Franklin 0 Byron Nelson 3
GIRLS CLASS 5A AREA ROUND
Andress 5 Abilene Wylie 4 (Overtime)
Del Valle 5 Lubbock Monterey 4 (Overtime)
(Del Valle will face Andress in the regional quarterfinals this week)
El Paso 2 Abilene 4
Chapin 0 Amarillo 1
GIRLS CLASS 4A AREA ROUND
San Elizario 1 Burkburnett 0