El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 inductees

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its inductees for the Class of 2023.

The EPAHOF will welcome eight new members during an induction ceremony June 28th at El Paso Community College, 9050 Viscount Blvd.

The Class of 2023 are as follows:

Living Athlete Category:

Evwella Munn

· One of the greatest High School female basketball players ever from El Paso and the only female Basketball player to play at the University of Texas

· A 1976 Jefferson High School graduate she once scored 79 points in a high school basketball game the most ever by a male or female

Jeanette Lawrence Castro:

· A 4 Time NCAA All-American in Track and Field at UTEP and a Five Time WAC Champion in 800 meters

· Ten-Time Mexican National Champion in Running

Dale Laverty

· Andress High School Graduate and a 3-Time 400 Meter Intermediate Hurdles Outdoor Champion in 1984,1985,1986

· 2-Time NCAA Track and Field All-American in 400 Meter Intermediate Hurdles in 1985 and 1986

Coach/Administrator Category:

Larry Vucan

· Named National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2022

· 3 Time Texas Class 6A High School Baseball State Champions at South Lake Carroll High School

Pat O’Neill

· A Well respected and long time Administrator in the Clint, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts

· Was Head Football Coach for Hanks High School in mid 80’s for Five Years guiding team to 3 playoff berths and two district Championships

Official Category:

Charles Henning Miller

· Has been a highly successful volleyball and basketball official for 49 years on the high school and collegiate level.

· Mr. Miller is still refereeing and one of his great memories is being able to officiate high school basketball games with his son

The Media/Supporter of Athletics Category:

Rick Hernandez

· Longtime involvement with the annual High School Football All Star Game

· Founding Member of the El Paso Football Coach’s Clinic

Posthumous Category:

Eddie Guerrero

· Eddie is the son of 2020 El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Salvador “Gory” Guerrero

· Eddie captured Five different types of WWE titles including the WWE Championship in a career tragically cut short