Eastlake prepares for Sweet 16 of 6A soccer playoffs

EL PASO, Texas - The Eastlake Falcons are soaring into the Sweet 16 of the class 6A soccer playoffs.

They are the only team in Class 6A from El Paso remaining in the playoffs.

The Falcons have a wealth of experience.

It's a team that's been here before.

Last season, Eastlake made it all the way to the Elite 8 of the state tournament.

They're looking to soar even farther this year.

Friday, Eastlake will face Lake Highland High School in a regional semifinal match.

The winner advances to the regional final with a chance at then punching their ticket to the Final Four.