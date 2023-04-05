Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
Published 4:31 PM

Eastlake prepares for Sweet 16 of 6A soccer playoffs

EL PASO, Texas - The Eastlake Falcons are soaring into the Sweet 16 of the class 6A soccer playoffs.

They are the only team in Class 6A from El Paso remaining in the playoffs.

The Falcons have a wealth of experience.

It's a team that's been here before.

Last season, Eastlake made it all the way to the Elite 8 of the state tournament.

They're looking to soar even farther this year.

Friday, Eastlake will face Lake Highland High School in a regional semifinal match.

The winner advances to the regional final with a chance at then punching their ticket to the Final Four.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content