High School Soccer Playoffs: Bel Air & San Elizario advance to Elite 8

EL PASO, Texas - The Bel Air Highlanders and the San Elizario Eagles are one step closer to a state championship.

Friday, the Bel Air Highlanders defeated Centennial in a Class 5A regional semifinal game.

The final score was 4-0.

Bel Air will face Midlothian Saturday in the regional final with the winner advancing to the Final Four of the state tournament.

In Class 4A, the San Elizario boys team defeated Western Hills, 2-0.

San Elizario will face Diamond Hill Jarvis in the regional final Saturday.

Diamond Hill Jarvis defeated Irvin earlier in the day to earn a spot in the regional final.

Bel Air and San Elizario are once again in the Elite 8 of the tournament for the first time since 2019.

It was in 2019 that both schools would go on to win a state title in soccer.

So will history repeat itself?

We'll get closer to that answer following the team's respective matches on Saturday.

Unfortunately the season came to an end for four El Paso area schools.

The scores below are from Friday:

BOYS CLASS 6A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Eastake 1 Lake Highlands 3

BOYS CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Centennial 0 Bel Air 4

BOYS CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Irvin 0 Diamond Hill Jarvis 2

Western Hills 0 San Elizario 2

GIRLS CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Andress 0 Wichita Falls Rider 6

GIRLS CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

San Elizario 1 Stephenville 4