El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Charles Henning Miller

EL PASO, Texas - Whether it's football, basketball or volleyball, being a sports official is a tough job.

But someone has to do it.

Charles Henning Miller was up for the challenge.

He's been a volleyball and basketball official for 49 years at both the high school and collegiate levels.

This upcoming season will be his 50th season officiating high school volleyball games.

Miller graduated from Austin High School, and then later graduated college from UTEP.

He got into officiating as a way to make extra money, but he soon fell in love with it and ended up making it a career.

Miller decided to change careers from teaching to selling insurance, so he could have more free time to officiate basketball and volleyball games.

He would officiate Division 1 college games for both the WAC and the Big West Conference.

Miller is still refereeing high school volleyball games, and he says one of his great memories is being able to officiate high school basketball games with his son.

For all of his contributions in the world of athletics, Miller will be inducted into the El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

The induction ceremony is June 28 and will be livestreamed at kvia.com.