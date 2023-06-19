The ‘K’ Man: Taking the El Paso baseball experience to a new level

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Game after game Sam Ornelas is taking the baseball experience to a new level for El Paso Chihuahuas fans, players and anyone else who might find themselves in the ballpark come first pitch.

Every time the starting pitcher for the Chihuahuas records a strikeout, Ornelas hangs a 'K' banner up in section 104 and throws out a 'K' towel to the loudest fan.

"I’ve had people come over, offer me money," Ornelas said. "It ain’t work that way you have to earn it."

On Thursday on ABC-7 at 10, ABC-7 sports reporter Rachel Phillips brings you Xtra Depth on how Section 104 came to be, why Ornelas throws out the towels, and just how much it costs him out of his own pocket to ensure your experience at a game is enhanced.