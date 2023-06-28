El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Eddie Guerrero

EL PASO, TX - A legend in the world of pro-wrestling will soon take his rightful place among some of the best athletes in the Sun City.

Eddie Guerrero will be inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

Guerrero is being inducted under the posthumous category.

It's been nearly 18 years since Guerrero's death, but his memory and legacy live on.

Guerrero was the youngest of the legendary Guerrero family, El Paso's first family of lucha libre.

Guerrero's father, Gory Guerrero, was a wrestling legend in Mexico, and would typically run wrestling shows from the El Paso County Coliseum.

Eddie Guerrero, a graduate of Jefferson High School, was a member of the wrestling team, but shortly after graduating high school he decided to give pro-wrestling a try.

With the help of his father, and his three older brothers, Guerrero worked his way to the very top of the wrestling world.

He became the world champion in the WWE where he was a favorite among wrestling fans.

In 2005, Guerrero died unexpectedly from acute heart failure.

He was just 38 years old.

In 2006, Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

However, getting into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame would take a lot longer.

It took a while for voting members to seriously consider pro-wrestlers for induction into the hall of fame.

It wasn't until 2020 when Gory Guerrero would become the first pro-wrestler to be inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.

Now three years later, his son Eddie will join him.