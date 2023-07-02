New Mexico United snap El Paso Locomotive FC 12-game unbeaten streak

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West-2, 9-4-3, 30 points) fell 0-1 to New Mexico United on Saturday night at Southwest University Park in the 2023 Derby Del Camino Real rematch.

With the loss, El Paso's 12-game unbeaten streak was snapped in front of 8,411 Locomotive fans, the largest crowd in club history.

"It's a bit sour," Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said about the loss. "For me, I don't throw it away. We need to learn from it. For us, it's a bit of a wakeup call. We can't get complacent. We need to be sharper. That's something we'll talk about and get ready for [Monterey Bay FC]. This is a group that will respond."

A gritty contest from start to finish, Locomotive dominated possession in both halves (69%, 1st; 60%, 2nd) but were unable to break down New Mexico's backline. Though Locomotive recorded three shots in the first half, its first shot on target would come in the second half, courtesy of midfielder Liam Rose.

In total, Locomotive had 12 shots with three on target, the closest of opportunities coming in the 73' from forward Luis "Lucho" Solignac, who found space just outside the six-yard box, but his ball was deflected into the outside side netting.

New Mexico would eventually break the deadlock in the 89'. Moving quickly on the counter after stealing the ball at half field off a Denys Kostyshyn error, New Mexico outnumbered Locomotive's defense 3-v-2 in front of the box. Nicky Hernandez would set up the pass for Santi Moar who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

El Paso now shifts its focus to next week's road trip at Monterey Bay. The Locos now haven't score first in their last four games.