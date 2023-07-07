Community Champions: El Pasoan Katia Gallegos representing Mexico in FIBA Women’s Americup

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - A basketball player from El Paso is representing Mexico during an international competition.

Franklin graduate and former UTEP Miner, Katia Gallegos made the senior team roster for the Mexican national team.

It's the first time that she ever made the senior squad.

Mexico is competing in the 2023 IBA Women’s Americup.

During the first four games of the group stage, Galllegos has scored a total of 13 points.

Mexico finished in 4th place in the group stage with a 1-3 record, and will face Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Gallegos played three seasons at UTEP before she transferred to the University of Tulsa in 2022.