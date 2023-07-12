Moving on up! El Paso’s Darell Hernaiz gets promoted to Triple A Las Vegas

EL PASO, Texas - El Pasoan Darell Hernaiz is one step closer to making it to the major leagues.

Wednesday, the former Americas Trail Blazer received word that he was getting promoted to the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Aviators are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's.

Hernaiz is now just one step below making it to Major League Baseball.

Hernaiz had been playing in Double-A with the Midland Rockhounds where he's had a phenomenal season.

Hernaiz has hit 5 home runs, 43 RBIs, and has the second best batting average in the Texas League at .338.

This is Hernaiz's fourth season in the minor leagues.

In 2019 he was drafted in the 5th round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

This season he was traded to the Oakland A's where he joined the club's Double-A affiliate, the Midland Rockhounds.

This will be Hernaiz's first time in Triple-A in his baseball career.

He now joins the same league as the El Paso Chihuahuas in the Pacific Coast League.

Unfortunately, he won't be coming home to play at Southwest University Park anytime soon.

The Chihuahuas played the Las Vegas Aviators for the final time this season when they hosted the Aviators for a 6 game homestand last week.