Mike Stephenson returning to coach Anthony High School football team

ANTHONY, Texas - Anthony High School has found their next head football coach, and he's very familiar with the program.

Mike Stephenson will return to coach the Anthony Wildcats.

He was the head football coach at Anthony from 2013 to 2018.

He helped turn around the program leading the Wildcats to the playoffs during his six seasons at Anthony.

Stephenson left Anthony in 2019 to become an assistant coach at his alma mater, Riverside High School.

Since leaving Anthony, the Wildcats have had two head coaches for football.

Last season under head coach Luis Salais, the Wildcats finished the season with an overall record of 4-6, 0-5 in district play.

Salais resigned after just one season at Anthony.