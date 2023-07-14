El Pasoan Brandon Pimentel signs free agent contract with Washington Nationals

EL PASO, Texas - Another El Pasoan is on the road to the Show.

Socorro graduate, Brandon Pimentel signed a free agent contract with the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Pimentel wrapped up his collegiate career at UT Rio Grande Valley.

He had a phenomenal season with the Vaqueros hitting a total of 19 home runs, 73 RBIs and 52 runs scored.

In his two seasons playing at UTRGV, Pimentel had a batting average of .389, 31 home runs and 120 RBIs.

Although he didn't get his name called in the MLB Draft, the Washington Nationals came calling a few days later offering Pimentel a free agent contract.

Pimentel will next find out where he'll be assigned within the Nationals' minor league system.

He becomes the third El Pasoan to begin his journey to the major leagues.

Coronado graduate Ivan Melendez, and Americas grad, Darrell Hernaiz are also trying to make it to MLB.

Both received promotions within their respective organizations this week,

Melendez was promoted from High-A to Double-A within the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

He now plays for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

And then a few days later, Hernaiz received word of his promotion moving up from Double-A to Triple-A within the Oakland A's organization.

Hernaiz now plays for the Las Vegas Aviators in the Pacific Coast League.