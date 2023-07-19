CUSA releases schedule for the 2023-24 NMSU women’s basketball season

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - 17 days have passed since the Aggies finally made their long-awaited move to Conference USA. After almost two decades as members of the WAC, NM State women's basketball is now gearing up for its inaugural season in CUSA.

The conference welcomes new teams like Liberty, Sam Houston, and Jacksonville State while also featuring familiar foes such as UTEP, FIU, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, and Western Kentucky.

Exciting times lie ahead as the team embraces this fresh challenge and prepares to compete against a diverse range of opponents in their new conference.

On Tuesday morning, Commissioner Judy McLeod and the CUSA league office released the Aggies' slate of 16 CUSA matchups for their inaugural season in the reshaped conference.

In their debut season in the new conference, the Aggies will commence league play against a familiar rival. The crimson crew will make their way to the Sun City on Saturday, January 6th, as they prepare to face off against UTEP and get their first experience of CUSA action.

The following Thursday, the Aggies will host Florida International in their conference home opener on January 11th. Exactly seven days later, they will embark on a road trip for two away games, facing Western Kentucky on Thursday, January 18th, followed by Middle Tennessee on Saturday, January 20th.

After their road stretch, the Aggies will return home the following Thursday to battle against another familiar opponent, Sam Houston, on January 25th. A few days later, on January 27th, they will square off against Louisiana Tech in the Pan Am.

The Aggies are on the road again the following week, this time to take on Liberty Thursday, Feb. 1st, and Jacksonville State, Saturday, Feb. 3rd, before returning home for a three-game home stretch.

The Aggies will kick off the stretch by facing UTEP on Saturday, February 10th, marking the second installment of the 1-10 battle for the 23'-24' season. Middle Tennessee will visit Las Cruces on Thursday, February 15th, while Western Kentucky will conclude the three-game home stand with a match on Saturday, February 17th.

Subsequently, NM State will hit the road again for two crucial matchups. They will face Sam Houston once more on Thursday, Feb. 22nd, and then go up against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Feb. 24th.

The Aggies' last two home games are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9th, featuring a game against Liberty, and Saturday, March 2nd, where they will compete against Jacksonville State. To conclude their regular season, NM State will embark on a road trip to Miami to take on Florida International Saturday, March 9th.

After the conclusion of the CUSA regular season, the league's teams will participate in the 2024 C-USA Basketball Championships, from Tuesday, March 12, to Saturday, March 16, at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala. The conference tournament champions will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

2023-24 NM STATE CONFERENCE USA SCHEDULE



Saturday, Jan. 6 – at UTEP

Thursday, Jan. 11 – Florida International

Thursday, Jan. 18 – at Western Kentucky

Saturday, Jan. 20 – at Middle Tennessee

Thursday, Jan. 25 – Sam Houston

Saturday, Jan. 27 – Louisiana Tech

Thursday, Feb. 1 – at Liberty

Saturday, Feb. 3 – at Jacksonville State

Saturday, Feb. 10 – UTEP

Thursday, Feb. 15 – Middle Tennessee

Saturday, Feb. 17 – Western Kentucky

Thursday, Feb. 22 – at Sam Houston

Saturday, Feb. 24 – at Louisiana Tech

Thursday, Feb. 29 – Liberty

Saturday, March 2 – Jacksonville State

Saturday, March 9 – at Florida International