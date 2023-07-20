Softball Olympic gold medalist Cat Osterman hosts clinic for El Paso coaches

EL PASO, Texas - As the dog days of summer continue, El Paso athletes and coaches are putting in the work to better their skills.

Thursday, softball coaches from across the Borderland were visited by an Olympic gold medalist.

Cat Osterman is a three time Olympian.

She was a pitcher for the U.S. national softball team and helped lead team USA to the gold medal at the 2004 Olympic games.

Osterman would also win a silver medal with team USA at the 2008 and 2020 Olympic games.

Osterman hosted a coaches clinic at Hanks High School to give advice, and offer techniques to help coaches develop their players.

"For me I always wanted to be a coach," Osterman said. "It's huge because while yes, I may have played with the national team, I've learned things that a coach can implement at the high school level, and so being able to share that whether it's drills, mindsets, conditioning ideas, it allows them (coaches) to take something new to their program and to build on that."