Aaron Jones’ A&A All The Way Foundation donates 585 Adidas shows to El Paso Children 

Courtesy: (A&A All The Way Foundation news release)

EL PASO, Texas - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Aaron Jones donated 595 pairs of new Adidas shoes to students at his alma mater, Burges High School, in El Paso on Sunday, July 23, 2023 as part of his A&A All The Way Foundation’s Back to School Shoe Drive.

The giveaway consisted of shoes, cleats, backpacks and more, creating big smiles and lasting memories for children in El Paso.

The groups that were invited to receive the shoes include El Paso and surrounding area’s elementary, middle, and high school student and special children’s programs.

“Shoe drives are one of my favorite ways to give back to my home community,” said Jones. “Not everybody can afford a new pair of shoes or cleats, so being able to give these to other people is big.”

The giveaway also consisted of balloons, a live DJ and a fun atmosphere for the kids to enjoy their new shoes and create fun memories.

The Back to School Shoe Drive is one of many ways Jones has emphasized giving back to his hometown of El Paso. His A&A All The Way Foundation also hosts a charity softball game, youth football camps, and more to make a positive impact in the lives of El Paso’s youth.

Sponsors for the 2023 Back to School Shoe Drive include: Adidas, Walmart, WinSupply of El Paso, Winnelson, D-BAT, All Western Mortgage, Burges High School, 915 Tours, Feel Good Music, and Katie’s Way.

About The A&A All The Way Foundation

The A&A All The Way Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Established in October 2020, the foundation is dedicated to making an impact in the lives of our nation’s youth through charitable giving and action. The foundation actively executes events that inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity across multiple communities. For more information, visit www.aaalltheway.org. You can also find the foundation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.