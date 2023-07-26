New Mexico State participates in first ever Conference USA Media Day

ARLINGTON, Texas - It will be a year of firsts for the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Aggies are preparing for their first ever football season as members of Conference USA.

Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the Aggies participated in their first Conference USA Media Day.

NMSU head coach, Jerry Kill was joined by quarterback Diego Pavia and defensive back, Andre Seldon.

Coach Kill spoke about the team's expectations as he prepares to enter his second season at NMSU.

Year one for coach Kill was a tremendous success.

The Aggies finished the season with an overall record of 7-6, and ended up winning a bowl game championship defeating Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.

NMSU will open their football season in zero week August 26 when they host UMASS at Aggie Memorial Stadium.