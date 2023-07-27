Community Champions: Chapin grad Kristin Fifield shines for GCU softball team; named WAC top female athlete

EL PASO, Texas - Chapin graduate Kristin Fifield has adjusted very well at the collegiate level.

A softball player at Grand Canyon University, Fifield was recently named the Western Athletic Conference's (WAC) top female athlete of the year.

She became the first female athlete at the school to win the award, and only the third GCU athlete to win it since GCU joined the WAC back in 2013.

This past season Fifield drove in the most runs of any college softball player in the nation with a total of 85 RBIs.

She was also ranked 5th nationally in home runs with a total of 21.

Fifield helped lead the GCU Antelopes to a WAC tournament championship, and she played a part in the team's upset win over 2nd ranked UCLA in the NCAA tournament.

Fifield graduated from Chapin High School in 2019.

She has also been nominated for the NCAA's Woman of the Year.

For all of her accomplishments, Fifield has been named this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.