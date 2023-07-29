El Paso Chihuahuas grab 2-1 walk-off win over Round Rock Express

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Austin Nola hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 2-1 win over the Round Rock Express.

It was the Chihuahuas’ eighth walk-off win this season and their third walk-off win in the last four games.

After trailing 1-0 most of the game, the Chihuahuas tied the score 1-1 when José Azocar scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth.

Chihuahuas starter Nolan Watson pitched five innings and didn’t allow any earned runs. Watson and Friday night’s starter Matt Waldron have combined for 13 strikeouts and only one walk in 10 innings over the last two games.

The Chihuahuas won Saturday without any extra-base hits. El Paso pitching has held Round Rock hitters to only four runs in the last two games combined.

The Chihuahuas have won a season-high five consecutive games and they’ve won 10 of their last 14.

El Paso will look to sweep Round Rock on Sunday in the final game of the series with first pitch at 6.05 p.m. MT.