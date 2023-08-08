High school football preview: Eastwood Troopers

EL PASO, Texas - The Eastwood Troopers are gearing up for what they hope will be another successful season in 2023.

Eastwood head coach, Julio Lopez is entering his 9th season at the helm of the Troopers.

Last season, the Troopers finished the season with a 9-3 record along with a bi-district championship.

Eastwood has won back-to-back bi-district titles, and they have the experience to hopefully win another, and advance even further in the playoffs.

There are some new faces to the squad, but where the Troopers are the most experienced is at quarterback.

Evan Minjarez enters his senior season at Eastwood and will look to build off a stellar junior year.

Last season, Minjarez threw for 2,749 yards, 35 TDs passing, plus 1,075 yards rushing, and 13 TDs on the ground.

The Troopers will open their season on the road against 6A powerhouse Southlake Carroll.