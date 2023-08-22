High School Football Preview: El Paso Tigers

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Tigers are in a mission to do something that no El Paso High School football team has ever done.

That's win a playoff game.

El Paso High School opened its doors back in 1906, and for more than 110 years the Tigers have yet to win a playoff game in football.

The team took some major strides in 2022.

The Tigers made the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Now it's about taking that next step.

El Paso head coach Ray Aguilar enters his 4th season as the Tigers' head football coach.

This year's squad has the experience needed to get back to the playoffs, and hopefully get that playoff win that has eluded the Tigers for nearly 120 years.