Thursday night high school football: Odessa takes down Americas with game winning field goal

By
New
Published 11:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Week two of the high school football season kicked off with an exciting game over at the SAC.

The Americas Trail Blazers played host to the Odessa Bronchos.

Odessa would take a 13-0 lead at the half, but Americas would make a comeback.

The Blazers would take a one point lead in the 4th quarter, 20-19, but Odessa would drive down the field and connect on a 27-yard game winning field goal.

Odessa would get the win, 22-20.

This was Americas' first loss of the season as their record now stands at 1-1.

The second game of the night featured the Mountain View Lobos playing host to the Cathedral Fighting Irish.

Mountain View would get the win, 41-15 to improve to 2-0 on their season.

