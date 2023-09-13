Skip to Content
Week 3 Sweet Play of the Week: Jose Hita, Antonio Landeros & Montwood Rams

Published 11:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 3 of the high school football season went to the Montwood Rams.

In the game against Americas, Montwood linebacker Jose Hita, popped the ball loose after a big hit on an Americas wide receiver.

Montwood's Antonio Landeros recovered the ball, and took it to house for the scoop and score.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The Rams are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

