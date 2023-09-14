Curtis Crane no longer head football coach at Cathedral

EL PASO, Texas - The Cathedral football team will continue their 2023 season without their head coach.

The athletic director at Cathedral High School confirmed to ABC-7 that Curtis Crane is no longer the head coach for the football team.

No other details were provided.

Crane was in the middle of his 6th season with the Cathedral Fighting Irish.

The team was 1-2 on the season coming off their first win just last week against Fabens.

Crane's best season at Cathedral was in 2021 when the team finished with an overall record of 6-3.

Defensive coordinator Hristo Gonzalez will take over as Cathedral's interim head coach.