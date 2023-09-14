El Paso Locomotive move back into a playoff spot with 1-0 win over Las Vegas Lights

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West-7, 11-11-6, 39 points) fought out a 1-0 win on the road at Las Vegas Lights FC Wednesday evening to jump back over the playoff line into seventh place, recording another crucial three points in the journey to the 2023 postseason.

Defensive duo Erik McCue and Miles Lyons linked up to score El Paso's lone goal in the 12'. A deep precision pass from McCue in Locomotive's half would find the feet of Lyons, who brought the ball down with great composure and chipped the charging goalkeeper to put the ball into the open net and record his first professional goal.

It was the second game in a row Benny Diaz and the Locos recorded a clean sheet. With El Paso's defense limiting the Lights to zero shots on target, the first time they have been able to do that with any team this season.

Extending its perfect undefeated record at Cashman Field to three wins, El Paso now face a quick turnaround with a big contest on Saturday against Western Conference leaders Sacramento Republic FC.