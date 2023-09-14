UNM requiring NMSU to pay for each band member at upcoming rivalry football game

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The University of New Mexico is requiring New Mexico State University to pay for each of its band members to attend the schools' upcoming rivalry football game.

NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia confirmed to ABC-7 that he got donors to pay for the tickets.

"Thanks to our supportive administration, alumni and athletic department, the NMSU Pride Band will be attending the football game at UNM this weekend," NMSU officials confirmed to ABC-7 Thursday. We are working to learn how much the university will have to pay.

NMSU says that this is the first time that UNM has required payment for band members' attendance. By contract, the visiting team receives several hundred tickets for the rivalry game.

UNM Vice President and Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez provided the following statement:

“The game contract calls for 450 complementary tickets for the visiting team. Those tickets may be used however the visiting team sees fit, and each athletic department always has an option to purchase tickets above and beyond the complimentary allotment for their respective students and fan base. When this occurs, common practice, and a practice we follow at UNM, is to purchase those tickets for our students.” Eddie Nuñez, UNM

The football game is happening this Saturday at 6 p.m.