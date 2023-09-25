Video allegedly shows NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia urinating on UNM’s practice field

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A New Mexico State football player has found himself in troubled waters after video surfaced of him allegedly urinating on the practice field of the University of New Mexico.

The player in question is reportedly NMSU starting quarterback, Diego Pavia.

Albuquerque NBC affiliate KOB 4 was the first to report about the incident, and was also the station to obtain the video allegedly showing Pavia urinating on the field.

In the video Pavia appears to be urinating on the logo at midfield inside UNM's indoor practice facility.

The person recording the video can be heard cheering him on saying, "Yeah, 10!"

The number 10 is Pavia's jersey number.

It's unknown when the video was recorded, or why Pavia was inside UNM's practice facility.

The Aggies were in Albuquerque back on September 16 when they faced the UNM Lobos in the Rio Grande Rivalry football game.

Pavia would lead the Aggies to a 27-17 victory over the Lobos.

Pavia is from Albuquerque, and is currently in his second season at NMSU.

ABC-7 reached out to NMSU, and asked if they were aware of the video, and if Pavia would be disciplined.

An NMSU spokesman says the UNM athletics department notified officials in the NMSU athletics department about the video.

He added that any information regarding the potential discipline of a student would be protected under federal privacy laws.

Pavia did play in Saturday's loss at Hawaii.

The team is currently 2-3 on the season and is on a bye this week.

The Aggies return to action October 4 when they host FIU.