El Paso Locomotive FC complete dramatic comeback against Charleston Battery, 3-2

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (West-7, 12-13-8, 43 points) came back against Charleston Battery in a dramatic 3-2 win on Saturday night at Southwest University Park, picking up a massive three points in its 2023 postseason pursuit.

Though Charleston opened the match with clearer chances (including a missed penalty attempt denied by the woodwork), midfielder Petar Petrovic would open the scoring for El Paso in the 33', dribbling past his defender to beat Charleston keeper Trey Muse at the near post.

Charleston's leading goal-scorer Augustine Williams would equalize five minutes later to bring things level at the end of the first half. The Battery would then take the lead in the 71', putting El Paso in front of an uphill battle.

Locomotive were not discouraged and picked up the intensity, determined to get the three points. Minutes after Battery equalized, forward Emmanuel Sonupe would strike the ball into the bottom corner to bring Locomotive level and midfielder Eric Calvillo would follow up in the 84' to reclaim the lead.

El Paso would hold out for the remaining minutes to pick up a massive three points, launching Los Locos back over the playoff line and recording its first home win since June 14, a 2-1 win against Las Vegas Lights FC (also a comeback win).

Locomotive now face a quick turnaround on Wednesday, October 4 against San Diego Loyal SC, its final home match of the 2023 regular season.

FORECAST: 79ºF, drizzle

ATTENDANCE: 6,736

TEAM NOTES

With its win tonight, El Paso has snapped its eight-game home winless streak. It's the first home win since June 14 against Las Vegas Lights FC.

This is Locomotive's third comeback win of the season.

El Paso has picked up points this season against the current top three Eastern Conference teams. (1-0 win vs PIT, 1-1 draw vs TBR, 3-2 win vs CHS). Overall this season, El Paso are 6-3-2 against teams in the East, 3-2-1 at home.

Charleston is the final Eastern Conference team El Paso faces this season. Locomotive close out the regular season with three more matches against in-conference opponents.

Eric Calvillo's game-winner was his third goal of the season. He also recorded his third assist of the 2023 campaign with his pass to Emmanuel Sonupe.

Emmanuel Sonupe's goal is his second of the 2023 season.

Petar Petrovic scored his seventh goal of the season.

Denys Kostyshyn assisted his fourth goal of the year, joining Marc Navarro as the club's top assister in the campaign.

Charleston's missed penalty was the second consecutive time that an opponent failed to score a penalty against Locomotive in recent matches.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP 1 - Petar Petrovic (Denys Kostyshyn) 33'

CHS 1 - Augustine Williams (Fidel Barajas) 38'

CHS 2 - Emilio Ycaza 71'

ELP 2 - Emmanuel Sonupe (Eric Calvillo) 75'

ELP 3 - Eric Calvillo 84'

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-3-2) Benny Diaz, Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, Noah Dollenmayer, Petar Petrovic (Louis Herrera), Miles Lyons (Nick Hinds), Liam Rose, Eric Calvillo – C, Denys Kostyshyn (Chris Garcia), Aaron Gomez (Emmanuel Sonupe), Petur Knudsen

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Jose Carrillo, Yuma

CHS – (4-2-3-1) Trey Muse, Mark Segbers, Juan Sebastian Palma, Leland Archer – C, Derek Dodson, Chris Allan, Andrew Booth (Arturo Rodriguez), Tristan Trager (Pierre Reedy), Nick Markanich (Emilio Ycaza), Fidel Barajas, Augustine Williams (Beto Avila)

Subs Not Used: Daniel Kuzemka, AJ Cochran, Deklan Wynne

UP NEXT: Wednesday, October 4 vs San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.