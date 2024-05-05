El Paso Chihuahuas split series with the Sugar Land Switchbacks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored eight runs in a 12-batter seventh inning and came back to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-5 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The teams split the six-game series.

El Paso starter Jackson Wolf didn’t allow any earned runs in six innings Sunday. It was the longest start by a Chihuahuas pitcher this season. Wolf pitched 11 innings in the series against Sugar Land and allowed only one earned run. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Bryce Johnson reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and three stolen bases. Tim Locastro started at second base Sunday and has started games at six different positions this season.

Sugar Land’s eight runs in the seventh were the most runs allowed by the Chihuahuas in an inning this season. This week was the first time that Sugar Land didn’t win a six-game series this year.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 12, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (05/05/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (22-11), El Paso (14-19)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (0-1, 12.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.