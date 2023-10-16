NMSU QB Diego Pavia picks up a pair of honors after Wednesday’s performance

(Courtesy: New Mexico State Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - After putting together one of the best performances of his Aggie career, quarterback Diego Pavia is garnering attention not only at the conference level, but on a national scale as well.



On Monday morning, Pavia was named the CUSA Offensive Player of the Week while also earning recognition as one of the Manning Award's Stars of the Week for the second time in his career.

Each week, the Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, names eight quarterbacks as its "Stars of the Week".

From there, college football fans are invited to vote on which of the eight performances is the best of the week.



This week, Pavia's name was included on the list of Stars of the Week with Stanford's Ashton Daniels, Colorado State's Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall, Florida's Graham Mertz, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., FAU's Daniel Richardson and Houston's Donovan Smith.

To vote for Pavia to be named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, visit this link.



Pavia's display on Wednesday helped lead the Aggies to a 27-13 league win over Sam Houston as he accounted for 401 of the 458 total yards of offense that NM State put together against the Bearkats.

Pavia was also responsible for all three of the Aggies touchdowns – throwing a pair to Trent Hudson and running in a third himself.



Against the Bearkats, Pavia finished with 286 total passing yards while also rushing for a team-high 115 yards to record the second game of his career in which he eclipsed 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing after doing so against Liberty last season.

Pavia's total output during the midweek contest also marked the first time an individual Aggie account for 400 or more yards of offense since quarterback Tyler Rogers did so against South Alabama on Dec. 2, 2017.



With NM State amid its first season as a member of Conference USA, Pavia becomes the second Aggie to earn CUSA player of the week honors as Ethan Albertson was named the special teams player of the week on Sept. 18.



This Wednesday, Pavia and crew will take on UTEP in the 100th playing of the Battle of I-10 which is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. MT inside the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.