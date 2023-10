EL PASO, Texas - The Coronado Thunderbirds picked up another district win Tuesday night.

In a district 1-6A match the Thunderbirds played host to the Americas Trail Blazers.

Coronado won the match in straight sets, 25-15, 25-15, 26-24.

The Thunderbirds remain in second place of the district standings as they try to keep pace with the first place Franklin Cougars.

Coronado improves to 30-9 overall, 12-2 in district play.