Eastwood survives against Montwood, 48-41; Troopers remain undefeated in district play

EL PASO, Texas - The Eastwood Troopers continued their winning ways after securing another victory in district play.

Thursday night, the Troopers survived a close game against rival Montwood by a final score of 48-41.

This was Eastwood's 7th win in a row.

Down by just 7 points late in the 4th quarter, the Montwood Rams had a chance to pull even, but an interception by Eastwood cornerback Jayden James would allow the Troopers to run out the clock.

Eastwood remains perfect in district play, 6-0, 7-1 overall, and they sit all alone in first place in the district 1-6A standings.

With Thursday's win, the Troopers are guaranteed at least a share of the 1-6A district title.

Meanwhile, Montwood suffered their second loss in district play.

Their district record now stands at 4-2, 4-4 overall.

