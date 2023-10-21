Orange County knock El Paso out of the Playoffs with a 1-0 win

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KVIA) -- After a very up and down season El Paso Locomotive FC made the playoffs, something they didn't achieve in 2022, but their time in the playoffs this year was short lived.

Orange County SC beat Los Locos 1-0 to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals and in-turn send the Locomotive back to El Paso.

The lone goal of the match came right before the half in the 46th minute. El Paso gave away a free kick right in front of goal and Milan Iloski needed no space to capitalize.

El Paso for the entire second half were unable to find the equalizer, they finished the game with four total shots and none of them were on target.

So, the first year of the Brian Clarhaut era ends in a 1-0 loss to Orange County SC. The Locos finish the 2023 season with a 13-13-8 overall record.