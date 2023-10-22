The Aggies could be going to a bowl game and beyond

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State are firmly in the drivers seat of going to a bowl game but they want more.

The Aggies right now are 5-3 on the season, usually that would mean they need one more win to become bowl eligible but because they're playing 13 games this season, they need two more wins in the their remaining five games.

NM State play at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, host Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 4th, at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 11th, at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 18 and host Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 25th.

Nothing is ever guaranteed but when you look at those remaining five games it seems almost certain the Aggies will be going to back-to-back bowl games for the second time in program history.

"The bottom line is young people have problems being consistent you see college football go like this and nothing against young people, young people have trouble concentrating for that period of time and playing at that level," head coach Jerry Kill said. "The ones that do, win national championships."

If they pickup those two wins in their next two games you start to wonder what else they could do. Right now they're in third spot in Conference USA behind 5-0 Liberty and 4-1 Jax State.

"It feels amazing you know it really does but I really feel like everyone on this team we know we're two wins away but I don't think we're really thinking about that we're just trying to get to the conference championship."

Aggies will look to pickup that fifth win and continue on their track to the championship when they play at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.