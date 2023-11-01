Skip to Content
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Hall of Fame college basketball head coach Bob Knight, whose Indiana University teams won three national championships under his guidance, has died at the age of 83, his family announced on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

