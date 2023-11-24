Newton’s third career triple-double helps #5 UConn rout Manhattan, 90-60

HARTFORD, Connecticut - UConn coach Dan Hurley believes Tristen Newton should get a bit more national recognition.

Newton recorded his third career triple-double Friday and No. 5 UConn (6-0) routed Manhattan 90-60 to win its 23rd consecutive nonconference game.

The 6-foot-5 graduate student finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, receiving a huge ovation from the 15,000 fans when he pulled down his 10th board in the second half and was subbed out.

“He should be talked about as one of the best guards in the country,” Hurley said. “But, people that don’t watch the games and just watch TikTok highlights are the ones judging.”

Newton was among five Huskies in double figures.

Cam Spencer scored 18 points, hitting all four of his 3-point shots. Donovan Clingan added 17 points; Alex Karaban scored 12 and Hassan Diarra finished with 11.

UConn shot 58.1% from the floor, including 65.5% in the first half led 49-32 at intermission.

A 3-pointer from Spencer to open the second half gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 52-32, part of an opening 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.