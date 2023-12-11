Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman to skip Sun Bowl & focus on NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will go on without one of the participating team's star players.

Notre Dame quarterback, Sam Hartman has decided not to play in the game and will instead focus on next year's NFL Draft.

A Notre Dame spokesperson confirmed Hartman's decision to ESPN after Hartman released a video on Instagram explaining his love for college football, and the journey of his college career.

Last season at Notre Dame, Hartman threw for 2,689 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

It was his only season with the Fighting Irish after transferring from Wake Forest.

Hartman wraps up his college career with 15,656 passing yards, 134 touchdowns and 49 interceptions.

Notre Dame backup quarterback Steve Angeli will get the start for #16 Fighting Irish when the team faces #19 Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29.