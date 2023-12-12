Del Valle boys soccer coach Bruce Reichman set to retire

EL PASO, Texas - It's the end of era at Del Valle High School.

Longtime boys soccer coach, Bruce Reichman announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Reichman is one of the winningest high school soccer coaches in the state of Texas.

A total of 710 wins during his time as head coach of the Del Valle Conquistadores.

Reichman was the team's first soccer coach when the sport began at the high school back in 1987.

He led the Conquistadores to two state championships.

The first state title in 2005, and then again in 2008.

Those state titles were complimented by six trips to the state final four, the most recent in 2021.

In 2018, the football/soccer field at Del Valle was named after Bruce Reichman.