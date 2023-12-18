NMSU’s Molly Kaiser collects CUSA Player of the Week honors

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - NM State's stellar week has been emphasized by an individual distinction for the Aggie leader, Molly Kaiser, who claimed CUSA Player of the Week honors after leading her squad to a pair of dominant wins last week.



Kaiser, a native of Watauga, Texas, garnered the Aggies' first weekly award of the season after averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 61.9% from the field in addition to going a perfect 5-5 from the charity stripe.



By equaling her season-high in points with 22 on Tuesday, the Aggie guard led the Crimson and White to an 89-54 win over Western New Mexico.

Against the Mustangs, Kaiser finished 9-of-13 and knocked down a pair of triples to mark the second time this season that she has connected on multiple three-pointers.



Kaiser followed her performance against Western New Mexico with an 11-point effort against Utah Valley to help the Aggies earn a 70-39 win over former WAC foe Utah Valley. This also represented the eighth time this season that Kaiser has reached double figures in the scoring column.



Including the margin of victory over the Wolverines, Kaiser helped NM State win its two games last week by a combined margin of 66 points.

On Saturday, Kaiser also tallied a pair of assists and recorded her third-straight game with at least one steal.

The senior was also tremendous in terms of ball control – committing just two turnovers in 52 minutes of action last week.



Kaiser becomes the first Aggie to garner a weekly conference award since Soufia Inoussa collected WAC Player of the Week honors on Jan. 30, 2023.



