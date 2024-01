EL PASO, Texas - It took three overtime periods for the Canutillo Eagles and the Bel Air Highlanders to settle their class 5A showdown.

The Highlanders had the home court advantage Tuesday night as they looked to win their 9th game of the season.

In the end it was the Eagles getting the better of the Highlanders by a final score of 76-74.

Canutillo improved their overall record to 15-5, while Bel Air's overall record dropped to 8-10.