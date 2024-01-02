Tony Sanchez to be introduced as NMSU head football coach Wednesday

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State Athletics announced Tony Sanchez will be formally introduced as the 36th head coach of the NM State football program on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. MT.

This will be open to the public and is set take place in the Danny Villanueva Victory Club located on the third floor of the Fulton Athletic Center.



The day's schedule will kick off with a press conference featuring statements from New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia and Head Coach Tony Sanchez and will be followed by a Q&A session for the media.

Following the media portion, fans are invited to stay for a cash bar and snacks until 6 p.m.

Sanchez was the head coach at UNLV from 2015-2019 where he had a 20-40 overall record.

He spent two years at New Mexico State as a player from 1994-95, in 1996 he became an assistant coach with the Aggies.

From 1998 - 2014 he coached at high schools, including Organ Mountain, Irvin, California and Bishop Gorman where he won six straight championships.

The last two seasons under previous head coach Jerry Kill, Sanchez served as the team's wide receivers coach.

Kill announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Aggies following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Kill lead the team to back-to-back bowl games and an appearance in the Conference USA championship game.