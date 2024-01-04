EP Locomotive FC’s Aaron Gomez departs club ahead of 2024 season 

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that forward Aaron Gomez, who has been with the club since the inaugural 2019 season, will be departing ahead of the 2024 season.

Joining Locomotive from sister club FC Juárez, Gomez would establish himself as a critical component in Locomotive’s attack and has no doubt cemented his legacy in club history.

The striker featured in 139 total matches for El Paso – more than any other Locomotive player – and has the second most overall goals (34) and assists (16), contributing to El Paso’s runs to two Conference Finals (2019, 2020) and the Conference Quarterfinals (2021, 2023).

Gomez also played a major role in El Paso’s 2021 season that saw Locomotive go undefeated at home in its best-ever regular season performance (2-West, 18-4-10, 64 points), which led to the lifting of the club’s first trophy, the Copa Tejas.

He was the team’s joint top scorer that year with 10 goals to his name, the second Golden Boot award he won in a Locomotive jersey.

He received his first Golden Boot award after netting five in the shortened 2020 season.

El Paso Locomotive FC would like to express its gratitude to Gomez for his commitment and dedication and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Future roster transactions will be announced as Locomotive prepares for its sixth season in the USL Championship.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s 2024 roster as it currently stands is listed below, alphabetically by position.

Goalkeepers (1): Javier Garcia

Defenders (5): Noah Dollenmayer, Nick Hinds, Miles Lyons, Elijah Martin, Tony Alfaro

Midfielders (8): Diego Abarca, Bolu Akinyode, Arun Basuljevic, Eric Calvillo, Chris Garcia, Luis Moreno, Petar Petrovic, Liam Rose Forwards (4): Justin Dhillon, Amando Moreno, Tumi Moshobane, Joaquin Rivas