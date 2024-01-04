NMSU tops UTEP in Battle of I-10, 63-53

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Round one of the Battle of I-10 went to the New Mexico State Aggies.

Thursday night in Las Cruces, the Aggies defeated the UTEP Miners, 63-53.

It was the first Conference USA game of the season for both teams, and the first conference matchup between the Miners and Aggies since 1962.

This is NMSU's first season as members of Conference USA.

The Miners continue to struggle to find any consistency offensively, while the Aggies did just enough to get past their I-10 rival.

NMSU took a 28-22 lead into the half.

The Aggies would never give up the lead in the entire second half.

NMSU's Christian Cook led the way in scoring for NMSU with 15 points.

UTEP's Tae Hardy had a solid night leading the way for the Miners with 21 points.

The Miners' overall record drops to 8-7 on the season, but more importantly they begin conference play with a loss, 0-1.

For the Aggies, their overall records now stands at 7-9 as they begin conference play 1-0.

The two teams will meet again February 10 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

For now, UTEP will look to bounce back quickly as their next game is Sunday at home against Chicago State.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. from the Don Haskins Center.

The Aggies will have a week to prepare for their next game at Florida International University, Thursday, January 11.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. MNT from Miami, Florida.