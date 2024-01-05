El Paso Locomotive FC’s Chapa Herrera departs ahead of 2024 season

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that midfielder Louis “Chapa” Herrera will be departing after five seasons with his hometown club.

Chapa made 102 appearances across all competitions (one of only four players in club history to reach the milestone mark) and netted three goals in his five years, helping Locomotive reach back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2019 and 2020, as well as two Western Conference Quarterfinals (2021, 2023) and winning the 2021 Copa Tejas.

Chapa had the opportunity to don the captain’s armband for the first time in Locomotive’s 2-0 win at Hartford Athletic earlier this season.

To have received the captain’s honor for his hometown club, Herrera later mentioned that he was grateful to the club for providing him with one of the most special moments in his career alongside the opportunity to kickstart his dream of becoming a professional player.

Previously a construction worker, Chapa signed for Locomotive ahead of the inaugural 2019 season after impressing the coaching staff during the team’s invitational tryouts and became an example to local El Pasoans that hard work and a burning desire to live out your goals will open doors to wonderful opportunities.

El Paso Locomotive FC thanks Chapa for his service to the club and wishes him well in the next steps of his career.

Future roster transactions will be announced as Locomotive prepares for its sixth season in the USL Championship.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s 2024 roster as it currently stands is listed below, alphabetically by position.

Goalkeepers (1): Javier Garcia

Defenders (5): Noah Dollenmayer, Nick Hinds, Miles Lyons, Elijah Martin, Tony Alfaro

Midfielders (8): Diego Abarca, Bolu Akinyode, Arun Basuljevic, Eric Calvillo, Chris Garcia, Luis Moreno, Petar Petrovic, Liam Rose

Forwards (4): Justin Dhillon, Amando Moreno, Tumi Moshobane, Joaquin Rivas