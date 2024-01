The Huskies overall record improved to 20-4, while Del Valle's record now stands at 13-8.

Chapin is currently ranked 4th in the state in Class 5A.

EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies ended non-district play on a high note Tuesday night with a dominate win over the Del Valle Conquistadores.

